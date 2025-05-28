LSG vs RCB Highlights: Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 85 off 33 balls took Royal Challengers Bengaluru past the finish line and register a 6-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants. With this win, RCB is set to lock horns with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on May 29.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans finally have another reason to celebrate as their team has secured a spot in the top two in the Points Table. RCB defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at their home venue, Ekana Cricket Stadium, by 6 wickets and 8 balls to spare. Like LSG skipper Rishabh Pant unbeaten knock, RCB captain Jitesh Sharma played an emphatic unbeaten innings in the last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Toss

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant flipped the Toss, but it landed in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's favour. Jitesh Sharam decided to bowl first against the home side at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

First Innings

Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants lost Matthew Breetzke early in the Powerplay. However, Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant took LSG innings to whole another level. Until the death overs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers struggled in picking up wicket and leaked runs throughout the Ekana Cricket Stadium. On one hand, Marsh completed his 6th half-century of the season, on the other hand, Pant smashed his 1st ton in nearly 7 years. In the end, LSG posted 227/3 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing a mammoth total, Royal Challengers Bengaluru openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli went off to a good start, but Salt had to return back to the dressing room at 30. In the Powerplay, RCB batters stood firm against the LSG and scored 66/1 in 6 overs. However, Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone's two back-to-back wickets brought RCB on the back foot. But, RCB's skipper Jitesh Sharma had something else on his mind. He along with Mayank Agarwal, decimated the LSG bowling lineup and took his team to the finish line with 8 balls to spare. Jitesh scored 85 off just 33 balls.