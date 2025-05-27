LSG vs RCB Dream11 Predictions: Take a look at the best picks for Playing XI for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match, the last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction: The last game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will decide the second team, which will finish in the top 2 spot in the Points Table. The high-voltage contest will be one to watch and is set to be played at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the game, take a look at the fantasy Playing XI for the game along with the possible Playing XI.

LSG vs RCB: Head-to-Head

Total Matches Played - 5

LSG Won - 2

RCB Won - 3

LSG vs RCB: Possible Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants - Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, and William O'Rourke.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (C/WK), Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma

LSG vs RCB: Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeepers - Nicholas Pooran (C), Phil Salt

Batters - Mitchell Marsh, Virat Kohli, Ayush Badoni

All-Rounders - Krunal Pandya (VC), Liam Livingstone

Bowlers - Josh Hazlewood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur