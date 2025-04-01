LSG vs PBKS Match Report: Match No. 13 of the Indian Premier League featured a clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

LSG vs PBKS Match Report: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) remain unbeaten in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. PBKS registered a thumping victory against the home side of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Cricket Stadium. It was the battle between the two costliest skipper of IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. While Rishabh Pant failed again to perform with his bat, Shreyas Iyer smashed yet another 50 in the tournament. With this win, Punjab add two more points on board and is intact at the second spot in the Points Table. Read the detailed match report of the LSG vs PBKS game below.

Toss

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant flipped the coin, and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer called for Tails and won the toss. Iyer chose to field first against the home side with one change in his team. Lockie Ferguson made his debut for Punjab Kings in this match.

First Innings

Lucknow Super Giants not only lost the toss but also failed to make it big in the Powerplay. LSG lost Mitchell Marsh in the first over to Arshdeep Singh on a slower ball. Aiden Markram played a few cracking shots at the Ekana Cricket Stadium but couldn't touch the 50-run mark. Later, Ayush Badoni also took the matter in his own hands and played some good cricketing shots but he also missed his half-century and departed at 41. Lower-order batter Abdul Samad's perfect cameo towards the death overs took LSG to 171. For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh took three wickets, and two came in the final over of the innings.

Second Innings

Chasing the target of 172, Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh came out to bat. The opening partnership was broken by Digvesh Singh when he picked up Priyansh's wicket. With his departure, skipper Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat, who, along with Prabhsimran, decimated LSG's bowling lineup. Prabhsimran also smashed his fourth IPL 50 in the game but was dismissed at 69. However, PBKS chased down the total easily in the 17th over, with a special cameo from the Impact Player Nehal Wadhera in the end. Shreyas Iyer hit the winning run and that too a massive six, also completing his half-century. With this win, PBKS remain unbeaten in IPL 2025 so far.

Updated Points table

RCB - 4 points with +2.266 NRR

PBKS - 4 points with +1.485 NRR

DC - 4 points with +1.320 NRR

GT - 2 points with +0.625 NRR

MI - 2 points with +0.309 NRR

LSG - 2 points with -0.150 NRR

CSK - 2 points with -0.771 NRR

SRH - 2 points with -0.871 NRR

RR - 2 points with -1.112 NRR

KKR - 2 points with -1.428 NRR