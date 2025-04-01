Punjab Kings will be playing their second game of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants and will look to continue with their winning momentum. On the other hand, lost their first game against Delhi Capitals but convincingly won their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

LSG vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction: Match No. 13 of the Indian Premier League will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium between home side Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. Both teams won their last game, as LSG defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets and PBKS beat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs. However, LSG has also tasted loss in its inaugural game against Delhi Capitals. It will be an important game for the sides to maintain their winning pace in the tournament and add two more points on the board.

Possible Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants - Aiden Markram, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Mitchell March, Prince Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mayank Yadav.

Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Head-to-head stats and records

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have faced each other four times and out of these games, LSG have emerged victorious three times while PBKS won just one game. The last match played between the two was won by LSG by 21 runs.

Dream11 Prediction for LSG vs PBKS clash

Wicketkeeper - Nicholas Pooran (VC), Rishabh Pant

Batters - Mitchell Marsh, Shreyas Iyer (C), David Miller, Abdul Samad

All-Rounders - Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi