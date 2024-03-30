Twitter
LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 11 to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 02:34 PM IST

On Saturday, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have their first home game against Punjab Kings in Lucknow. Lucknow began their IPL journey with a loss to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. In contrast, Punjab started with a win against Delhi Capitals but stumbled against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an away match. The pitch in Lucknow is anticipated to be slow, favoring spinners.

Live streaming details

When will the LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match be played?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch LSG vs PBKS online in India?

The live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium has a tough pitch for batters, making it easier for bowlers. Last season, teams found it hard to score runs there. The stadium has two types of pitches: black soil and red soil. The black soil pitch is especially difficult for batters because the ball slows down and grips the surface. On the other hand, the red soil pitch allows the ball to spin and bounce more, making it a bit easier for batters to score runs.

Weather report

The temperature at Lucknow will be around 32 degrees when the match starts. As the game progresses, it will cool down slightly to around 27 degrees Celsius. There's no forecast for rain, and humidity levels are expected to remain below 40%.

Probable playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen ul-Haq

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

 

 

 

