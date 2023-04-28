LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Source: Twitter

KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on friday (April 28) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali at 7:30 pm. Both teams will be meeting for the second time in IPL 2023. In their previous clash Sam Curran led the Punjab side in absence of their regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan and came out victorious over lucknow. The kings have won four out of 7 games and currently placed at the 6th position. Whereas, Lucknow has also won 4 games in their previous 7 clashes but are placed at the fourth position in the IPL points table.

Punjab is all pumped up as they are coming after a win against Mumbai Indians with an impressive team performance. PBKS scored 214 against MI and defeated them by 13 runs. With 16 runs required in the last over Arshdeep Singh bowled brilliantly and conceded only 2 runs and took two crucial wickets. The Giants on the other hand, had a bad game against Gujarat Titans as they failed to chase a mere total of 135 and saw a batting collapse which led to their defeat.

With both teams having 8 points, this game makes it crucial for both teams. Punjab will want to continue their winning momentum and Lucknow must be ready to take revenge of their previous clash.

Match Details: LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Match 38

Date and Time: April 28, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

LSG vs PBKS My Dream11 team

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, JM Sharma, Harpreet Singh

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

PBKS vs LSG Probable XIs



PBKS Probable XI: Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh, SM Curran (C), A Taide, MW Short, LS Livingstone, P Simran Singh, JM Sharma(wk), RD Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

LSG probable XI: KL Rahul(C), MP Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, A Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq