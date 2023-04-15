LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

On Saturday night, the Lucknow Super Giants will face off against the Punjab Kings in their fifth match of IPL 2023. The 20-over battle is set to take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The Super Giants are heading into their home fixture with high confidence, having won their last two consecutive matches. In their last appearance, the KL Rahul-led unit emerged victorious in a nail-biting last-ball thriller against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning by a solitary wicket. The Super Giants currently have six points from four games.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings were defeated by the Gujarat Titans in their last appearance, losing the home game by six wickets. The Kings will be looking to bounce back from their recent loss and secure a win against the Super Giants.

Punjab began their campaign with a strong sense of confidence, securing two consecutive victories. However, their winning streak was short-lived as they were unable to maintain their momentum. Currently, Punjab has accumulated four points from four matches, having won two and lost two.

Match Details

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 21

Date and Time: April 15, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs PBKS My Dream11 team

Sam Curran (C), Nicholas Pooran (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

