Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Punjab began their campaign with a strong sense of confidence, securing two consecutive victories. However, their winning streak was short-lived as they were unable to maintain their momentum.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

On Saturday night, the Lucknow Super Giants will face off against the Punjab Kings in their fifth match of IPL 2023. The 20-over battle is set to take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The Super Giants are heading into their home fixture with high confidence, having won their last two consecutive matches. In their last appearance, the KL Rahul-led unit emerged victorious in a nail-biting last-ball thriller against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning by a solitary wicket. The Super Giants currently have six points from four games.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings were defeated by the Gujarat Titans in their last appearance, losing the home game by six wickets. The Kings will be looking to bounce back from their recent loss and secure a win against the Super Giants.

Punjab began their campaign with a strong sense of confidence, securing two consecutive victories. However, their winning streak was short-lived as they were unable to maintain their momentum. Currently, Punjab has accumulated four points from four matches, having won two and lost two.

Match Details

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 21

Date and Time: April 15, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs PBKS My Dream11 team

Sam Curran (C), Nicholas Pooran (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

READ| RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Delhi Capitals look in good control as Faf du Plessis departs early

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.