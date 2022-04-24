LSG vs MI: Rohit Sharma shows lightning quick reflexes to take Quinton de Kock's catch

Rohit Sharma dismissed Quinton de Kock with a stunning catch

Mumbai Indians haven't had the best times in this current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, but as they faced off against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, MI fans were in for a celebration as skipper Rohit Sharma took a brilliant catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock.

Making their much-awaited return to the Wankhede Stadium, which is the home ground of Mumbai Indians, they got off to a good start and were able to dismiss dangerman Quinton de Kock thanks to the athleticism of Rohit.

The 34-year-old showed his lightning-quick reflexes to get down in time and complete the catch to send De Kock back to the Lucknow dugout.

READ| IPL 2022: Can Mumbai Indians qualify for playoffs if they lose against Lucknow?

The incident happened in the fourth over of LSG's inning, as Jasprit Bumrah provided his side with a much-needed breakthrough. He bowled a full-length delivery which De Kock hit towards mid-off but Rohit showed excellent reflexes to complete the catch.

As a consequence, De Kock was dismissed after scoring just 10 runs, but his opening partner KL Rahul continued his assault and completed his half-century in 37 balls. In the previous match between Mumbai and Lucknow, Rahul notched a century, and he continued his good scoring run on Sunday as well.

After De Kock's dismissal, Manish Pandey joined the LSG skipper in the middle, but his inning was cut short by Kieron Pollard, who got rid of Pandey in the 12th over.

READ| From Athiya Shetty, Ashrita Shetty to Pankhuri Sharma: Meet the hottest WAGs of LSG players

More to follow...