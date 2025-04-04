Led by Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians will look to maintain their winning streak as they face LSG in their next IPL match at the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow.

After suffering two consecutive defeats, the Mumbai Indians bounced back with a resounding victory over KKR, securing their first win of the season. In a historic debut IPL match, Ashwini Kumar made headlines by taking four wickets, leading to the defending champions being dismissed for a mere 116 runs. Opener Ryan Rickleton then played a crucial innings, scoring 62 runs to guide the team to victory in the 13th over with just two wickets lost.

Meanwhile, the Rishabh Pant-led team has only managed to win one out of their three matches so far. In their previous game against PBKS, the hosts struggled with their batting, with Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni standing out with scores of 44 and 41 runs respectively. Even with their best efforts, captain Rishabh Pant's team was only able to score 171 runs when they batted first. The Punjab-based team won with 22 balls remaining because to the outstanding batting performances of Prabsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and Nehal Wadhera.

The hosts will be hoping to bounce back from their most recent defeat by defeating MI in their next encounter and adding significant points to their total.

Pitch report

The playing surface in Lucknow has noticeably slowed down in recent years during this tournament. However, the conditions for this upcoming match may vary as red soil will be utilized. The average first innings total at this venue is 169 runs. Fast bowlers may find some assistance from the sparse layer of grass on the pitch, particularly during the powerplay overs.

Weather forecast

The weather in Lucknow during the match is expected to be clear with a cloudless sky. According to Accuweather.com, wind gusts will reach speeds of 10-15 km/hr, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 38 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are forecasted to be between 22 to 31 percent.

LSG vs MI, Probable playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Prince Yadav/Akash Deep

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, and Vignesh Puthur/Satyanarayana Raju.

