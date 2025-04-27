The other members of Rishabh Pant's team Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 24 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. As this was Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) second offence of the season, Pant was fined Rs 24 lakh under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences. The other members of the LSG Playing XI for this match, including the Impact Player, will be fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser, the IPL informed in a release on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians rode on brilliant bowling by Jasprit Bumrah (4-22) and Trent Boult (3-20), who shared seven wickets between them, after Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav struck attacking half-centuries to outplay Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs for their fifth successive win. It was a difficult loss for Lucknow, as it set them back in the race for the 2025 IPL Playoffs. Both sides went into the game tied on 10 points, but it was MI who rose up to second place, tied on points with Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, with the latter two facing off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan BIG move for quick-commerce expansion, to set up...

The last time the Mumbai Indians won five matches in a row was in 2020 when they went all the way to win the title. The makings of a dream season are underway in Mumbai as they began the season with only one win in their opening five outings and have since roared back brilliantly.

Lucknow Super Giants are in a precarious position with their season hanging in the balance. With just four games left in their campaign, they sit in sixth place but are yet to face RCB, GT and Punjab Kings, providing them a chance to carve their own way into the playoffs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)