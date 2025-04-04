LSG vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 16 between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

In the 16th match LSG will play against MI at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium located at Lucknow. Mumbai has recently won their matchup against Kolkata Knight Riders where they triumphed by 8 wickets. Ashwani Kumar managed to secure 4 vital wickets for his team. Ryan Rickleton also contributed to the success of teh team when he scored 50 runs thereby helping MI chasing KKRs 116 runs. We can surely state that the team will be looking for a win in their upcoming match considering their winning streak.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have had a rough start in IPL with only 1 win and 2 losses in 3 matches. As recently the team lost to Punjab Kings their NRR have taken a nose dive and thus they need to win on their homeground. The team is very confident that they will be able to deliver the performance that they require in order to win.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 16th Match

Date & Time: Apr 04, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Injuries/Availability: Akash Deep has recently joined the LSG squad, while Mayank Yadav is currently recovering at the BCCI's newly constructed Centre of Excellence (COE).

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rishabh Pant, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Aiden Markram, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

LSG vs MI My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Mitchell Marsh (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

Predicted playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c,wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma

