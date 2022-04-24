LSG vs MI IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in India

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

The 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see a clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. Currently, Lucknow is placed at the fifth position whereas Mumbai is currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow side has played seven matches so far, of which they won four matches. In the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), they lost the game by 18 runs.

As for Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, they have played seven matches of which they were unable to win a single game. They played their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where the latter side beat them by 3 wickets.

Here is all you need to know about Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians start? The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians will be played on April 24 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians take place? The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in India? The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in India? The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan