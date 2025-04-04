LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Pandya's exceptional bowling was key in restricting LSG to 203 for 8 in their 20 overs.

On Friday, April 4, Hardik Pandya made a remarkable mark in cricket history by becoming the first captain to snag a five-wicket haul in the IPL. The 31-year-old cricketer from Baroda, who is currently at the helm of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, delivered an outstanding performance, taking five wickets for just 36 runs in four overs against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Pandya's exceptional bowling was key in restricting LSG to 203 for 8 in their 20 overs. He kicked off his impressive run by dismissing Nicholas Pooran for 12 runs on the fifth ball of the ninth over, with Deepak Chahar taking the catch. In his second over, Pandya struck again, getting Rishabh Pant out for just 2 runs off six balls, caught by substitute fielder Corbin Bosch.

In the 18th over, Pandya continued his outstanding form by dismissing Aiden Markram, the South African T20I skipper who had scored 53 runs off of 38 balls before being caught by Raj Angad Bawa. Pandya increased his total in the last over of LSG's innings by getting rid of Akash Deep (who was out for a golden duck) and David Miller (27 runs from 14 balls). On the sixth ball, Mitchell Santner caught for Akash Deep, and Naman Dhir caught Miller.

Prior to Pandya's amazing achievement, Anil Kumble held the record for the best bowling stats by a skipper in IPL history. On May 24, 2009, Kumble got 4 for 16 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Deccan Chargers in Johannesburg.

