LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

The 37th match of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. With 4 wins in 7 matches, LSG is placed in the fifth position, while MI, who have lost all seven games so far, are at the bottom of the points table.

The KL Rahul-led side has had a few setbacks as they lost 2 out of the previous 3 matches. Their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) saw the latter side win by 18 runs as LSG failed to chase a target of 182 in that match.

READ | Not just Delhi Capitals, these teams also faced wrong umpiring decisions in IPL 2022

As far as Rohit Sharma and Co are concerned, they are going through a terrible run and their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw them close to victory, but MS Dhoni decided to show his masterclass and defeat them on the last ball.

MI are almost out of the playoffs race and will need a miracle to knock on the doors of the last phase of the tournament.

Dream11 Prediction – LSG vs MI – IPL 2022

LSG vs MI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians​ Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Lokesh Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

LSG vs MI My Dream11 Playing XI

Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Krunal Pandya, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians​ Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan