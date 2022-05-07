LSG vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The two will be playing the second game of the doubleheader Saturday.

The KL Rahul-led side has won 7 out of 10 matches and would be looking to win this match and got confirmed their stop in the top two. Earlier, they had defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 6 runs after scoring 195 for the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs.

As far as Kolkata Knight Riders are concerned, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has won 4 out of 10 matches and a win will help them move one place in the points table. They had defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets in the previous match after chasing a target of 153 runs in 19.1 overs.

Dream11 Prediction – LSG vs KKR – IPL 2022

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Anukul Sudhakar Roy

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi.

LSG vs KKR​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.