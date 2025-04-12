LSG vs GT Match Report: Lucknow Super Giants end Gujarat Titans' four-match winning spree as they clinched the game by 6 wickets at Ekana Cricket Stadium. Check the detailed report of Match No. 26 of IPL 2025.

LSG vs GT Match Report: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a hat-trick of wins today as they defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 wickets the the Ekana Cricket Stadium. With rapid-fire 50s from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, LSG ended GT's four-match winning streak in IPL 2025. Batting first, Gujarat had put 180 runs on board, which is above par score at this pitch. However, the Rishabh Pant-led side made it look like a cakewalk. With this win, LSG has moved up its position in the Points Table and are standing at number three. Check the detailed report of Match No. 26 of IPL 2025.

Toss

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants. Pant suggested that the pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a hard surface and might look to get early wickets, but his decision turned out to be wrong in the first 12 overs.

First Innings

Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan put out the biggest opening partnership of IPL 2025. Both openers smashed superfast half-centuries against the home side. The first breakthrough for Lucknow Super Giants came in the 13th over when Shubman was dismissed by Avesh Khan. After the second Strategic Timeout, Ravi Bishnoi took two quick wickets and sent Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar back to the pavilion. These three wickets put a speed breaker to GT's innings, as at one point, even 200 was looking easy for the Shubman Gill-led side, but they managed to put just 180 runs on board in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 181, LSG skipper walked out to open with Aiden Markram. Just like the Gujarat Titans, the Lucknow Super Giants also went wicketless in the Powerplay. Rishabh Pant's poor performance in IPL 2025 continues as he failed again to score big. However, with hard-hitting 50s from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, LSG managed to make the 180-run target an easy chase. The game came down to the last over when LSG needed 6 runs of 6 balls. With Ayush Badoni on strike and a six on the third ball to Sai Kishore, LSG clinched the game by 6 wickets, making hat-trick of wins in IPL 2025.

Updated Points Table

Delhi Capitals - 8 points with +1.278 NRR

Gujarat Titans - 8 points with +1.081 NRR

Lucknow Super Giants - 8 points with +0.162 NRR

Kolkata Knight Riders - 6 points with +0.803

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 6 points with +0.539 NRR

Punjab Kings - 6 points with +0.289 NRR

Rajasthan Royals - 4 points with -0.733 NRR

Mumbai Indians - 2 points with -0.010 NRR

Chennai Super Kings - 2 points with - 1.554 NRR

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points with -1.629 NRR