LSG vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 26 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League. The highly anticipated match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow.

Currently, the Gujarat Titans are leading the points table with an impressive record of four wins and only one loss in five matches. Their recent victory against the Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs showcased their exceptional performance in the last three games, and they are determined to maintain their winning streak.

In contrast, the Lucknow Super Giants are positioned fifth in the table with three wins and two losses in five matches. Their recent triumph over the Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs demonstrated their competitive spirit and determination to succeed.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 26th Match

Date & Time: Apr 12, 03:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Mitchell Marsh

All-Rounder: Aiden Markram

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Digvesh Rathi

LSG vs GT My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Digvesh Rathi

Predicted playing XIs

LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c)/(wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

GT: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

