LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans live

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023

On Saturday, April 22, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 30th game of the IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams made their debut last season and faced each other twice, with the Titans emerging victorious on both occasions.

This season, the Super Giants have been in fine form, winning four out of six games and currently sitting in second place in the points table. In their previous outing, they defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs. The Super Giants put up a total of 154 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs while batting first. Kyle Mayers was once again the standout performer with the bat, scoring his third half-century of the season. Avesh Khan picked up three wickets for 25 runs in four overs, while Marcus Stoinis took two for 28 runs. The Royals could only manage 144 runs, falling short of the target by 10 runs. This was the Super Giants' first win over the Royals in the IPL.

The Titans, on the other hand, have won three out of five games this season and are currently in fourth place in the points table. In their previous game, they faced the Royals but were unable to secure a victory. The Titans put up a total of 177 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs while batting first, thanks to a solid batting performance from the middle order. The Royals struggled in the powerplay, scoring only 26 runs, their lowest this season so far. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer steadied the innings with their respective half-centuries. Hetmyer scored 56 runs off 26 deliveries and was awarded the Player of the Match award.

Live Streaming Details

When and Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on April 22.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match on TV?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Probable Playing XI

LSG: KL Rahul(C), MP Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh

GT: Shubman Gill, HH Pandya(C), Sai Sudharsan, A Manohar, DA Miller, R Tewatia, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Rashid Khan, M Shami, Alzarri Joseph, MM Sharma

