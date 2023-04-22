Search icon
LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants take on the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans side on April 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
LSG vs GT, Dream11 Prediction

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are gearing up to face off against the Gujrat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). LSG is coming off a nail-biting victory against RR, while GT lost their last match to RR. Currently, LSG is placed second on the points table, and a win against GT will propel them to the top position. On the other hand, GT is placed fourth on the points table and is eager to get back to their winning ways.

Both LSG and GT have had a promising start to the IPL 2023 season. While LSG looks lethal with both bat and ball, GT's bowling seems a bit shaky this time around. Although Mohammed Shami has been potent in the power play, he has struggled in the overs. Talismanic spinner Rashid Khan has picked up wickets this season, but teams are targeting him in the middle overs.

Skipper Pandya is yet to find his groove with the ball in hand, and GT's bowling needs to tighten up if they hope to stop LSG's strong-looking batting line-up.

The KL Rahul-led side has checked off the majority of the boxes and is looking like a well-rounded outfit. With the exception of skipper Rahul and Deepak Hooda's form with the bat, the rest of the players have looked solid. The major factor for LSG's success this year has been the form of their foreign players, including Stoinis, Pooran, Mayers, and Mark Wood. All of these players have stepped up and proven to be game-changers for the side.

Match Details

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 30

Date and Time: April 22, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Mayers, Shubman Gill, Miller

All-rounders: Stoinis, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bishnoi, Alzarri Joseph, Amit Mishra

