Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is currently at that stage where every game is important for each team, as four out of 10 of them are locked at ten points each in the Points Table. The Match No. 40 of IPL 2025 is between two such teams, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The high-voltage contest is scheduled to be played at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. Talking about their skippers, LSG's Rishabh Pant has been struggling with his form since the beginning of IPL 2025. On the other hand, DC's captain, Axar Patel, has showcased his prowess both with the bat and the ball in each game, along with his leadership skills. It will be interesting to see which 'Gen Bold' captain outshines the other tonight.