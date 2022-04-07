LSG vs DC IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match live in India

The 15th match of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). While the KL Rahul-led side is currently placed at the fifth position on the points table, Delhi Capitals is currently sitting in the seventh spot.

In the three matches Lucknow played, they won two matches. Their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) saw them win the game by 12 runs. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed 68 runs and 51 runs respectively while Avesh Khan picked up 4 wickets.

As for Delhi, they played two matches this season where they managed to win one game. They had lost their last game against Gujarat Titans (GT) by 14 runs. Rishabh Pant had knocked 43 runs for Delhi Capitals in that game.

Here is all you need to know about Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals start? The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be played on April 7 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals take place? The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in India? The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in India? The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.