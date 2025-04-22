LSG vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals registered another comfortable victory in IPL 2025 as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants easily while chasing a below-par total at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Highlights: Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) again delivered an all-around worst performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). At their home, they got decimated by Delhi Capitals (DC) and lost the contest by 8 wickets. With this impressive win, Delhi Capitals is standing tall at the Points Table with 12 points along with Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, this is LSG's 4th loss out of 9 games played so far.

Toss

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant flipped the Toss coin but landed in favour of DC captain Axar Patel. He chose to bowl first against the home side. Talking about any chances in the squad, he informed that Dushmantha Chameera has replaced Mohit Sharma in the game.

First Innings

Despite losing the Toss, Lucknow Super Giants' openers proved Axar Patel's decision to bowl first wrong. They not only went wicketless in the Powerplay, but Aiden Markram even completed his half-century. In the 10th over, Delhi Capitals got their first breakthrough when Chameera dismissed Markram. Following his dismissal, wickets kept falling for Lucknow Super Giants, and no solid partnership could be built. In the end, the home side posted 159/6 in 20 overs. For DC, Mukesh Kumar took a 4-wicket haul, which includes wickets of Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh, and Abdul Samad.

Second Innings

Chasing a below-par total of 160 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Delhi Capitals lost just one wicket of Karun Nair in the Powerplay. However, KL Rahul and Abishek Porel took DC's innings to a comfortable zone with their 50+ runs partnership. After his 50, Porel looked to hit big but gave away his wicket. But not even a single thing went in favour of LSG tonight, and DC chased down the total easily in the 18th over. DC won the contest by 8 wickets.