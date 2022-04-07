LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022

The 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see a battle between two neighbouring states of India - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Both sides are being led by two young cricketers who could be leading the Indian team in the future.
Talking about LSG, they have managed to win 2 out of the 3 matches they have played so far in the tournament and are placed in the 5th position. In their last game, they had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a small margin of 12 runs.
As far as Delhi Capitals is concerned, they had started their campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians (MI), defeating them by 4 wickets after chasing 178 runs in 18.2 overs. However, in their clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), they fell short of the target by 14 runs. They currently sit in the seventh spot after having played two games in the tournament so far.
Dream11 Prediction – LSG vs DC – IPL 2022
LSG vs DC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant
Batters: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Badoni
All-rounders: Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), KS Bharat/ Mandeep Singh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman
LSG vs DC My Dream11 Playing XI
Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder (VC), Deepak Hooda (C), Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal