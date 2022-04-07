LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022

The 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see a battle between two neighbouring states of India - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Both sides are being led by two young cricketers who could be leading the Indian team in the future.

Talking about LSG, they have managed to win 2 out of the 3 matches they have played so far in the tournament and are placed in the 5th position. In their last game, they had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a small margin of 12 runs.

As far as Delhi Capitals is concerned, they had started their campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians (MI), defeating them by 4 wickets after chasing 178 runs in 18.2 overs. However, in their clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), they fell short of the target by 14 runs. They currently sit in the seventh spot after having played two games in the tournament so far.

Dream11 Prediction – LSG vs DC – IPL 2022

LSG vs DC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals​​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals​​ Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), KS Bharat/ Mandeep Singh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

LSG vs DC My Dream11 Playing XI

Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder (VC), Deepak Hooda (C), Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals​​ Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal