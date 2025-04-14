Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns on Monday, April 14, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the Match No. 20 of IPL 2025. Ahead of the game, let us take a look at their head-to-head records, the highest run scorers, and the highest wicket takers so far.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Match No. 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, between the home side of Lucknow Super Giants and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us compare both teams on statistics, along with their highest run-scorers and wicket-takers in IPL 2025. However, Lucknow Super Giants, being a relatively new franchise in the IPL, have played less number of games against other teams. But that didn't stop them from being a stronger side in the tournament this season, as they are among the top three in the Point Table currently. Let us compare LSG with CSK in terms of head-to-head records

Head-to-head records in IPL

Total Matches Played - 5

LSG Won - 3

CSK Won - 1

No Results - 1

Last Match - LSG won by 8 wickets in Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow

Total Matches played - 17

Won - 9

Lost - 7

No Results - 1

Leading run-scorers in LSG and CSK

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 349 runs in 6 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 265 runs in 5 matches

Aiden Markram (LSG) - 202 runs in 6 matches

Rachin Ravindra (CSK) - 149 runs in 6 matches

Shivam Dube (CSK) - 137 runs in 6 matches

Leading wicket-takers in LSG and CSK

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - 12 wickets in 6 matches

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - 11 wickets in 6 matches

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - 10 wickets in 6 matches

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) - 8 wickets in 6 matches

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 6 wickets in 6 matches