LSG vs CSK Preview: Head-to-head records, predicted Playing XI, key players to watch, pitch report and more

LSG vs CSK Preview: Lucknow Super Giants will take on Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, with CSK aiming to strengthen its Playoffs chances while LSG look to finish their campaign on a positive note despite being out of contention.

LSG vs CSK Match Preview: Lucknow Super Giants are all set to host five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. While LSG are already out of the Playoffs race and are placed at the bottom of the Points Table, CSK's chances for reaching the next round are still on as they need to win all their remaining games. CSK are in the 5th position with 12 points in 11 matches, and have three games remaining in the league stage.

One win for CSK will again shake up the Standings as the Yellow Army will then reach 14 points, surpassing Punjab Kings (PBKS), who were at one time one of the top contenders for the top 2. After LSG, Chennai will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT), who are currently above them in the Points Table.

Ahead of this crucial match tonight, take a look at the important details about the contest like head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, pitch report, and much more.

LSG vs CSK: Head-to-head record

Total Matches Played - 7

LSG Won - 3

CSK Won - 3

No Result - 1

LSG vs CSK: Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Josh Inglis, Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, and Mukesh Choudhary.

LSG vs CSK: Key players to watch

Ruturaj Gaikwad - The CSK skipper remains a batting mainstay in the top order for his side. In the 11 matches so far, he has scored 293 runs at an average of 32.56.

Anshul Kamboj - He has been one of the vital bowlers for CSK in the season. In 11 matches, he has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 19.21.

Rishabh Pant - Despite the LSG skipper not performing well with the bat so far, he still remains one of the key batters in the lineup.

Nicholas Pooran - Another fearless batter in the LSG squad, who has underperformed this season, is Nicholas Pooran. However, it is just a matter of time before he bounces back to his form.

LSG vs CSK: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has behaved differently this season compared to previous IPL editions. In the current season, it has helped batters with better conditions, improving strokeplay. The surface at this venue in the upcoming contest is expected to be dry and slow, helping spinners and bowlers use cutters and slower deliveries in the middle overs.

On the weather front, Lucknow is expected to witness an extremely hot evening on Friday with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius. There is no rain threat during the match time.