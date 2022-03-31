LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni surpasses HUGE milestone, joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elusive list

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni played a quickfire knock of 16 runs for CSK vs LSG and achieved a huge milestone in T20 cricket.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni surpassed the barrier of 7000 runs in T20 cricket and became the sixth Indian player to achieve the milestone as he joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in an elusive list.

More to follow...