LSG vs CSK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 30 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

The upcoming match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 30th fixture of IPL 2025 is set to take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Currently positioned at third place in the points table, Lucknow Super Giants have secured four victories and suffered two defeats in six matches. Their recent triumph over the Gujarat Titans by six wickets has bolstered their confidence, and they are determined to maintain their winning streak. Playing on their home turf provides them with a significant advantage.

Conversely, Chennai Super Kings find themselves at the bottom of the table with only one win and five losses in six matches. Their recent loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets has put them in a precarious position. To keep their playoff hopes alive, they must stage a comeback soon.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 30th Match

Date & Time: Apr 14, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Nicholas Pooran (captain)

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller

All-Rounders: Aiden Markram, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Matheesha Pathirana

LSG vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Devon Conway (captain), Nicholas Pooran, MS Dhoni, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Marsh (vice-captain), Aiden Markram, Noor Ahmad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Matheesha Pathirana

Predicted playing XIs

LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi

CSK: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

ALSO READ| Karun Nair makes stunning impact on IPL comeback, slams fifty after 7 years in DC vs MI clash