LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch LSG vs CSK match live in India

LSG vs CSK live streaming: All you need to know about Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

The cricketing carnival continues this Wednesday also as the defending champions Chennai Super Kings led by Ravindra Jadeja are all set to contest against a new team in the block Lucknow Super Giants which is led by KL Rahul.

READ: LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022

Both the teams are coming into this game with a loss against their respective opponents. Moeen Ali, who missed the 1st game for the CSK is expected to be part of playing XI in this game.

READ: TATA IPL 2022: How does the points table look like after KKR vs RCB match? Check orange, purple cap holders

Here is all you need to know about Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings 

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings start?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will be played on March 31st (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Kings and Chennai Super Kings take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

READ: WATCH: Dinesh Karthik scores the winning runs as RCB edge KKR by 3 wickets in a thrilling game

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Kings and Chennai Super Kings will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Evin Lewis.

Chennai Super Kings- Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Mahesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

