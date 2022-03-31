LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022

After yesterday's last over finish between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, today, we will witness a match between the sides who have lost their 1st games of this year's IPL. It's defending champions Chennai Super Kings up against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Chennai Super Kings lost their opening game of the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants were defeated by Gujarat Titans. Both the teams have many match-winners in their teams and this match is expected to go down to the wire as both the teams will be looking forward to opening their account on the points table.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings my team 11

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ayush Badoni

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings probable XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Lokesh Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner / Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne