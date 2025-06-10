During a training session at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, Rishabh Pant was seen practicing his powerful hitting against the spin bowlers, and it was during this session that he showcased his exceptional abilities.

The Indian cricket team, now captained by Shubman Gill, has arrived in the United Kingdom and is fully engaged in training for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, which is scheduled to begin on June 20 in Headingley, Leeds. The 18-member squad, which will be without the presence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma due to their recent Test retirements, commenced preparations for this high-stakes series during the previous week. Currently based in London, the Indian team has been conducting its training sessions at the prestigious Lord's Cricket Ground, which is also the designated venue for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Rishabh Pant has also initiated his preparations with great enthusiasm and is meticulously working on refining his skills. The left-handed batter is making sure to leave no aspect untouched as he gears up to face formidable bowlers such as Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes in the upcoming matches.

During a training session at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, Rishabh Pant was seen practicing his powerful hitting against the spin bowlers, and it was during this session that he showcased his exceptional abilities.

Facing the bowling of Washington Sundar, the left-handed Pant executed a powerful slog sweep, which unfortunately resulted in the ball breaking the roof of the training ground at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

This could be just a preview of what's to come in the highly anticipated India versus England Test series. Rishabh Pant has a commendable record in the United Kingdom, having previously scored two centuries in the past. In the nine matches he has played on English soil, the 27-year-old has accumulated 556 runs, maintaining an average of 32.70.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, had a performance below expectations in the IPL, managing to score 269 runs in 14 matches. His statistics would have appeared even more underwhelming if he had not scored a century in the final league stage match against the eventual champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Meanwhile, the coaching staff, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, were also seen talking to players, guiding them as they sweat it out in nets.

The series will be held from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav