LSG star Prince Yadav reveals big 2027 ODI World Cup dream featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Prince Yadav has expressed his dream of winning the 2027 ODI World Cup alongside Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer praised the duo’s vast experience and leadership, saying their presence would greatly benefit Team India on the biggest stage.

Prince Yadav has really made a name for himself in the IPL 2026 season with the Lucknow Super Giants. The 24-year-old fast bowler from Delhi has stepped up in a big way. In just nine matches, he's claimed 13 wickets and sits at the top of the wicket-takers list for Lucknow this year. That’s not an easy feat, especially considering the competition. You can see the energy he brings every time he has the ball in hand. He bowls with confidence, hits good areas, and makes life tough for even well-set batters. This kind of form doesn’t go unnoticed, and honestly, people have started talking about whether he's ready for the Indian national team.

There’s a bigger dream driving Prince, though. He’s not shy about it, either. Recently, Lucknow Super Giants posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), where Prince talked openly about his hopes for the future. He said he wants nothing more than to represent India at the 2027 ODI World Cup. But there’s more—he dreams of winning it, and specifically, winning it for and with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. According to him, those two legends have just about every major cricket trophy in their cabinets, except for an ODI World Cup together. Prince is determined to help change that.

Here’s how he put it: He wants to play the 2027 World Cup alongside Virat and Rohit, and help India lift that trophy. For him, if India wins and he’s part of that squad, it would mean the world—not just for the team or himself, but especially for Rohit and Virat. It’s a rare, personal kind of motivation, and it’s clear that he looks up to them. He wants to help complete their trophy collection, filling that one gap that still remains for India’s two modern greats.

We’re all manifesting this with you pic.twitter.com/YQM1WUFJjC — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 6, 2026

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Looking at his rise, it’s hard not to be impressed. Last year—2025—was his IPL debut, also for LSG. In total, he’s played 15 IPL games so far and picked up 16 wickets. Beyond just statistics, what stands out is his control and cool head under pressure. He keeps a tight line, stays disciplined with his length, and keeps the run rate down—qualities that coaches and captains love in a young fast bowler.

There’s still a long way to go, and Prince knows it. But with the kind of drive he’s shown and the performances he’s stacking up in the IPL, it’s not too far-fetched to picture him donning the India blues at a World Cup in the next few years. And if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still around in 2027, you get the sense Prince will be doing everything he can to help them get their hands on that one trophy they’re both missing.

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