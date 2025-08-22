LSG star Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-year-old ODI record with fifty against Australia

The right-handed batsman launched his career in this format with an impressive performance. He made history as the first player ever in ODI history, since the format began in 1974, to score 150 runs on his debut.

Matthew Breetzke achieved his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score during the fourth ODI of his career in the ongoing series against Australia. He is currently thriving in ODI cricket, adapting to it effortlessly. In doing so, the 26-year-old has matched India's Navjot Singh Sidhu's 38-year-old record of scoring fifty-plus runs in the first four ODI innings of his career. Additionally, Matthew Breetzke is the first player ever to score fifty-plus runs in his first four ODIs. Notably, Sidhu did not bat in the third ODI of his career.

Breetzke made his ODI debut earlier this year in February, where he impressively scored 150 runs against New Zealand, marking the highest debut score in the history of the format. He followed this with an 83-run performance against Pakistan and maintained his form in the initial matches of the ongoing ODI series against Australia.

In contrast, Sidhu accomplished this remarkable feat during the 1987 World Cup, scoring 73 against Australia, 75 against New Zealand, 51 against Australia, and 55 against Zimbabwe in his first four innings in One-Day International cricket.

After starting his ODI career with a score of 150, Breetzke again surpassed the 50-run mark in the same series against Pakistan, where he scored 83.

The wicketkeeper-batter contributed a 57-run innings in the opening match of the three-match series against Australia, which the Proteas won by 98 runs, thanks to spinner Keshav Maharaj's five-wicket haul.

On Friday, the 26-year-old Breetzke batted at number four, scoring eight boundaries and two sixes before being dismissed by Nathan Ellis, just short of his century.

Breetzke's innings played a crucial role in stabilizing the Proteas' innings after two early wickets, with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton both falling quickly during the powerplay. He formed valuable partnerships with both Tony de Zorzi (38) and Tristan Stubbs (74), with Stubbs' innings coming off 97 balls and featuring three fours and one six.

Breetzke landed an IPL contract and made his first appearance for the Lucknow Super Giants in this year's tournament. Unfortunately, he had few chances to play, participating in only one match where he managed to score 14 runs.

Also read| Sachin Tendulkar beams with pride as daughter Sara Tendulkar opens Pilates studio in Mumbai, Saaniya Chandhok joins celebration - See pics