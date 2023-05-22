Watch: LSG players dance to Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' after qualifying for IPL 2023 Playoffs (Insta/LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) became the third IPL team to qualify for the Playoffs in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team registered a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 20 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

In the match, LSG scored 176/8 in 20 overs in the first innings. In response, KKR failed to chase the target and finished with a score of 175/7 (20 overs). After the victory, LSG players including Nicholas Pooran were seen celebrating the win.

A video of the same has also been shared by the official Instagram account of LSG. In the video, the elated players can be seen dancing to Daler Mehndi's popular song 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'. Injured KL Rahul also reacted to the video with a laughter emoji. Check out the video here:

Nicholas Pooran smashed a 30-ball 58 to take LSG to a competitive 176 for eight after being sent in to bat. LSG lost wickets at regular intervals to reel at 73 for five in 10.1 overs before Pooran and Ayush Badoni shared 74 runs for the sixth wicket to lay the base for the total.

But then LSG witnessed another batting collapse to be restricted before Krishnappa Gowtham played a short little unbeaten 4-ball 11-run cameo to give LSG bowlers something to defend. For KKR, Shardul Thakur (2/27), Sunil Narine (2/28) and Vaibhav Arora (2/30) scalped two wickets apiece.

Chasing, Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 67 off 33 balls while Jason Roy made 28-ball 45 up the order but it was not enough as KKR could manage 175 for seven. Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) and Yash Thakur (2/31) picked up two wickets each for LSG.

