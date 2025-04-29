After the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans game in Jaipur on Monday, every cricket fan is in awe of RR batter, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old prodigy who smashed a 35-ball century against GT.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the star of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match in Jaipur, is all over the internet after he smashed a 35-ball century, becoming the youngest IPL player to do so. The 14-year-old prodigy is also the fastest Indian to achieve this feat in T20. Several stories around Suryavanshi are all over social media, be it his family background, his domestic career, his coaching, and more. Apart from these, an unseen picture of the RR batter is doing rounds on the internet, which was shared by Lucknow Super Giants' owner, Dr Sanjiv Goenka.

In the viral pic, a 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is seen enjoying an IPL match of Rising Pune Supergiants (owned by Sanjiv Goenka in 2017). Along with the click, the LSG owner wrote, ''Last night I watched in awe… this morning I came across this photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for my then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017. Thanks Vaibhav. Lots of good wishes and support.''

Last night I watched in awe… this morning I came across this photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for my then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017.



Thanks Vaibhav. Lots of good wishes and support. https://t.co/hlS5ieiB4O — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) April 29, 2025

How Vaibhav Suryavanshi became an overnight sensation?

Suryavanshi not only became the youngest centurion in IPL history but also smashed the second-fastest 100 of the league, just behind Chris Gayle -- who scored it in 2013 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against the Pune Warriors India.

After scoring the ton, many legendary cricketers and veterans, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammad Shami, among others, congratulated the young talent for his performance and wished him the best for his future.