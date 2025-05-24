Sanjiv Goenka congratulated Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill on their new roles as vice-captain and captain of India's Test team, respectively. Rishabh Pant is also the captain of the IPL team, Lucknow Super Giants.

On Saturday, May 24, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were officially appointed as the captain and vice-captain of India's Test cricket team, respectively. Shubman Gill is set to make his captaincy debut in the first Test of the five-match series against England, which begins on June 20. Rishabh Pant, who has been a consistent member of India's playing XI since 2020 and serves as Shubman's senior, has been named as his deputy.

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), expressed his support for the newly appointed leadership duo. In a post on X, he tagged both players and extended his best wishes for their upcoming endeavors.

"Congratulations to @ShubmanGill on being named India’s Test captain and to @RishabhPant17 on being named Vice Captain. Today marks the beginning of a new era for #TeamIndia in whites. Wishing you both the very best for the upcoming series in England. May you carry forward India’s rich legacy," Sanjiv Goenka wrote on X.

Rishabh Pant is at the helm of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 season. He joined the franchise for a record-breaking sum of Rs 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. Unfortunately, under Rishabh's leadership, LSG has been eliminated from the tournament.

In contrast, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) have successfully advanced to the second round and currently hold the top position on the points table. The IPL 2022 champions have amassed 18 points, thanks to nine impressive victories. A win in their final league match will secure a top-two finish for GT, solidifying their strong performance this season.

The squad also includes Karun Nair, who makes a notable return to the national team after an eight-year hiatus. Last seen in international play in 2017, Nair was dropped shortly after achieving the remarkable feat of becoming India's second triple centurion in Test cricket.

India's Squad for Test tour of England:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhurv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

