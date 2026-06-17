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LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka pens emotional note after Prince Yadav's ODI debut

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka shared a heartfelt message after Prince Yadav made his ODI debut for India. Goenka praised the youngster's hard work and perseverance, celebrating a landmark moment in the fast bowler's cricketing journey.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 08:46 PM IST

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka pens emotional note after Prince Yadav's ODI debut
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka with Prince Yadav (Courtesy: X)
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Prince Yadav became the 263rd player to wear India's ODI cap after making his debut in the second match of the series held in Lucknow. The right-arm pacer missed the chance to debut in the series opener as the match was shortened to 25 overs per side, necessitating a change in plans. Prince, a right-arm pacer, received his first cap from vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. The Ekana Stadium serves as a second home for Prince, who plays for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka expressed his joy over Prince's debut with a heartfelt message on X.

"What a moment. Prince Yadav makes his India debut at Ekana, his home ground with @LucknowIPL. To earn his India cap here, where the Lucknow crowd has backed him all season, makes it special for all of us. Go well, Prince. Lucknow is behind you, and so is India," he wrote.

Playing for Delhi in domestic cricket, Prince joined LSG for Rs 30 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega-auction. In his debut IPL season, he took 3 wickets across six matches.

In his second IPL season, Prince excelled, claiming 16 wickets in 14 matches. His impressive performance in IPL 2026 caught everyone's attention, leading to his swift inclusion in the ODI team. However, he has yet to play for India A.

Prince Yadav's debut ODI performance was marked by a moment of disappointment in his third over. He managed to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the seventh over, but replays revealed it was a no-ball. He finally secured his first wicket in his sixth over, taking out Nangeyalia Kharoti for 6 runs.

Additionally, Prince is part of the T20I squad and will be traveling to Ireland and England for the bilateral series. However, he is not included in the squad for the Asian Games. There is a possibility that he could lose his place in the ODI team for the second leg of the series scheduled for July.

Also read| Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

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