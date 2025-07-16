LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka makes stunning overseas move, signs England legend for his franchise

After an 11-year absence from the format, he lit up the ongoing T20 Blast for Lancashire, silencing doubters by snagging 14 wickets in just eight games at an impressive economy rate of 7.75.

Proving that class is permanent and age is just a number, James Anderson is set to conquer a new frontier. A full year after retiring from Test cricket, and with his 43rd birthday just around the corner, England's legendary pace bowler will make his debut in 'The Hundred' this season.

Anderson has officially signed for the Manchester Originals as a wildcard pick, a fitting move that will see him play at his home ground, Old Trafford, for the team representing his lifelong county, Lancashire. His entry into the fast-paced 100-ball tournament comes on the back of a spectacular comeback to T20 cricket. After an 11-year absence from the format, Anderson lit up the ongoing T20 Blast for Lancashire, silencing doubters by snagging 14 wickets in just eight games at an impressive economy rate of 7.75.

The signing marks a significant power play by the Originals' majority owner, the RPSG Group, led by Indian tycoon Sanjiv Goenka. The group, which also owns the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and Durban's Super Giants in the SA20, acquired a 70% stake in the Manchester franchise earlier this year. Anderson’s inclusion strengthens the link between the franchises, bringing a global icon into the "Super Giants cricket family."

Sanjiv Goenka personally welcomed the legendary bowler to his new team with a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter).

"A legend in the squad. Welcome to #ManchesterOriginals, @jimmy9," Goenka wrote, officially heralding Anderson's arrival.

The move adds an interesting twist to Anderson's career. After registering for the 2025 IPL Mega Auction in hopes of finally playing in the world's richest league, he surprisingly went unsold. Now, while the IPL franchises missed their chance, Goenka has shrewdly secured England's greatest bowler for his English team, setting the stage for an electrifying debut when the tournament kicks off in August.

