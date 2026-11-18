Lucknow Super Giants will enter the IPL 2027 mini-auction with the biggest purse of Rs 47.45 crore. Check how much money all 10 franchises have available after releasing and retaining players.

The final list of all retained and released players for all 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises was finally announced on Tuesday, November 17, ahead of the mini-auction set to take place next month in Goa. With the retention deadline now over, all teams have finalised their squads and look to fill gaps in the mini-auction ahead of the IPL 2027.

Franchises, which have released big-budget players, are now left with a huge purse that can be used to strengthen their squads by signing new and in-form players. Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have emerged as the richest team ahead of the auction, with Rs 47.45 crore available in their purse, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Rs 41.65 crore.

The mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 16, 2026, in Goa, with all 10 franchises entering it with a combined purse of Rs 297.95 crore. While LSG have the largest purse, Gujarat Titans (GT) have the smallest purse of just Rs 8.75 crore.

A total of 66 player slots, including 25 overseas positions, are available across the 10 teams ahead of the auction. A total of 66 player slots, including 25 overseas positions, are available across the 10 teams ahead of the auction.

IPL 2027 auction: Remaining purse of all 10 teams

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Rs 47.45 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Rs 41.65 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Rs 40.15 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC) - Rs 39.50 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Rs 32.60 crore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Rs 28.05 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Rs 27.05 crore

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Rs 18.60 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Rs 14.15 crore

Gujarat Titans (GT) - Rs 8.75 crore

How many players can each team buy at IPL 2027 mini-auction?

As per the current scenario, DC and MI have the highest number of vacant positions in their squad with nine slots each to fill. Shah Rukh Khan's KKR have eight spots to fill, while LSG and SRH have seven slots each.

CSK, RR and PBKS can each add six players to their squads. RCB are left with five vacant spots, and GT have just three positions to fill.