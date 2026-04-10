LSG finally announce Wanindu Hasaranga's replacement in IPL 2026, sign South African leg-spinner for Rs 1 cr

Sri Lankan spinner was ruled out of the IPL 2026, and Lucknow Super Giants have finally found his replacement in the squad. Know more about the new member of LSG in IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have finally found a replacement of Wanindu Hasaranga as the Sanjiv Goenka-owned team signed South African all-rounder George Linde on Friday. While Hasaranga was signed by LSG for Rs 2 crore at the auction, Linde has joined the Rishabh Pant-led side at his reserve price of Rs 1 crore. For those unversed, Hasaranga was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained in Sri Lanka's opening game of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that Hasaranga had not taken the mandatory fitness tests under Sri Lanka Cricket's observation, which was a mandate to get an NOC to join the cash-rich league.

Hasaranga played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the previous edition of the IPL. He has also been associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2021 to 2023.

Meanwhile, George Linde is a left-handed batting all-rounder who has played 37 T20Is for the Proteas, along with three Tests and four ODIs. In T20Is, Linde has scored 403 runs and scalped 35 wickets for South Africa. This will also mark Linde's maiden IPL season.

Lucknow Super Giants' squad for IPL 2026

Wicketkeepers/Batters

Rishabh Pant (C/WK)

Nicholas Pooran

Josh Inglis

Matthew Breetzke

Mukul Choudhary

Batters

Aiden Markram

Himaat Singh

Akshat Raghuvanshi

All-Rounders

Mitchell Marsh

Abdul Samad

Shahbaz Ahmed

Arshin Kulkarni

Ayush Badoni

George Linde

Bowlers

Mohammed Shami

Anrich Nortje

Mayank Yadav

Avesh Khan

Mohsin Khan

Akash Singh

Arjun Tendulkar

Prince Yadav

Digvesh Singh

NamanTiwari