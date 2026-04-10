LSG finally announce Wanindu Hasaranga's replacement in IPL 2026, sign South African leg-spinner for Rs 1 cr

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CRICKET
Sri Lankan spinner was ruled out of the IPL 2026, and Lucknow Super Giants have finally found his replacement in the squad. Know more about the new member of LSG in IPL 2026.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have finally found a replacement of Wanindu Hasaranga as the Sanjiv Goenka-owned team signed South African all-rounder George Linde on Friday. While Hasaranga was signed by LSG for Rs 2 crore at the auction, Linde has joined the Rishabh Pant-led side at his reserve price of Rs 1 crore. For those unversed, Hasaranga was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained in Sri Lanka's opening game of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.
Earlier, it was reported that Hasaranga had not taken the mandatory fitness tests under Sri Lanka Cricket's observation, which was a mandate to get an NOC to join the cash-rich league.
Hasaranga played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the previous edition of the IPL. He has also been associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2021 to 2023.
Meanwhile, George Linde is a left-handed batting all-rounder who has played 37 T20Is for the Proteas, along with three Tests and four ODIs. In T20Is, Linde has scored 403 runs and scalped 35 wickets for South Africa. This will also mark Linde's maiden IPL season.
Wicketkeepers/Batters
Rishabh Pant (C/WK)
Nicholas Pooran
Josh Inglis
Matthew Breetzke
Mukul Choudhary
Batters
Aiden Markram
Himaat Singh
Akshat Raghuvanshi
All-Rounders
Mitchell Marsh
Abdul Samad
Shahbaz Ahmed
Arshin Kulkarni
Ayush Badoni
George Linde
Bowlers
Mohammed Shami
Anrich Nortje
Mayank Yadav
Avesh Khan
Mohsin Khan
Akash Singh
Arjun Tendulkar
Prince Yadav
Digvesh Singh
NamanTiwari