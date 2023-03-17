LQ vs PZ, PSL 2023 Eliminator 2 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2023

Get ready for an epic showdown as Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi gear up for the Eliminator 2 match of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match is set to take place on Friday, March 17th, 2023, at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Despite their impressive performance this season, Lahore Qalandars missed their chance to secure a spot in the final after losing to Multan Sultans in the qualifier match. However, with seven wins out of ten league matches, they are currently leading the points table and have another shot at making it to the final. It's worth noting that they have only won one out of the two matches they played against Peshawar Zalmi.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi had a rocky start to the season, managing to win only five out of ten matches and holding the fourth position on the points table. However, they managed to overcome their struggles by defeating their arch-rivals, Islamabad United, in a nail-biting Eliminator match. This win has undoubtedly boosted their confidence, and they are expected to put up a good fight in the upcoming match.

LQ vs PZ Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: B Azam, F Zaman, S Ayub

All-rounders: H Talat, A Omarzai, A Jamal

Bowlers: S Irshad, Rashid Khan, S Afridi, H Rauf

LQ vs PZ My Dream11 team

Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam, T Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, FK Zaman, Aamer Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sikandar Raza, Salman Irshad, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf

