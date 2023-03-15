LQ vs MS, PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

LQ vs MS, PSL 2023

The upcoming Qualifier match of the PSL 2023 will see Lahore Qalandars take on Multan Sultans at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, March 15th. Despite their recent loss against the Karachi Kings in the group-stage game, Lahore Qalandars have managed to secure the top spot on the table this season with an impressive 14 points. However, their last game saw them struggle to chase down a daunting target of 197 runs, ultimately being bowled out for just 110 runs.

The Multan Sultans emerged victorious in their last group-stage game against the Quetta Gladiators, securing the second position in the table. The match was a thrilling display of cricket, with Usman Khan smashing the fastest century in PSL history, leading the Sultans to post an impressive total of 262/3. Despite Abbas Afridi's impressive five-wicket haul, the Gladiators put up a valiant effort, scoring 253/8 and denying the Sultans a big win.

It's worth noting that the reigning champions have won four of their last five games against the Multan Sultans, making them the favorites to reach the final on Wednesday. However, the Sultans have shown that they are a force to be reckoned with, and their recent performance has been nothing short of impressive. Fans can expect an exciting match as these two teams battle it out for a spot in the final.

LQ vs MS Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Anwar Ali

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Ihsanullah, Rashid Khan

LQ vs MS My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings, Fakhar Zaman, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Usman Khan, David Wiese, Anwar Ali, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Ihsanullah

