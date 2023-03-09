'Loyalty ends where...': Prithvi Shaw's cryptic post goes viral

Source: Twitter

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has again caught everyone's attention with his Instagram story that he posted earlier today (March 9). Shaw looked a little sad with what he wrote in his story.

The 23-year-old batter wrote, ‘Some people will only "love you" as much as they can use you. Their loyalty ends where the benefits stop’.

He also added a reel in his further Instagram story that says, ‘Don't worry about the people that god has removed from your life. He (God) saw things you didn't see, he heard conversations you couldn’t hear, He made moves you wouldn't make'.



Prithvi Shaw was recently in news for a controversy that started right after he denied taking a selfie with an Instagram influencer Sapna Gill, and later that night Shaw’s friend’s car was vandalised by some people. The brawl escalated to a stage where both filed a case against each other. Sapna accused the Indian cricketer for ‘outraging her modesty’ however she was later taken into custody.

This is not the first time that the right-handed opener has been in the news for the wrong reasons, but many times in the past he came in the news for his anger issues as well.



The Indian opener was last seen in the cricket field back in July 23 in an ODI match against Sri Lanka and is currently out of ongoing India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy.