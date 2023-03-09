Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Loyalty ends where...': Prithvi Shaw's cryptic post goes viral

The 23-year-old batter wrote, ‘Some people will only "love you" as much as they can use you. Their loyalty ends where the benefits stop’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

'Loyalty ends where...': Prithvi Shaw's cryptic post goes viral
Source: Twitter

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has again caught everyone's attention with his Instagram story that he posted earlier today (March 9). Shaw looked a little sad with what he wrote in his story.

The 23-year-old batter wrote, ‘Some people will only "love you" as much as they can use you. Their loyalty ends where the benefits stop’.

He also added a reel in his further Instagram story that says, ‘Don't worry about the people that god has removed from your life. He (God) saw things you didn't see, he heard conversations you couldn’t hear, He made moves you wouldn't make'.  
 
Prithvi Shaw was recently in news for a controversy that started right after he denied taking a selfie with an Instagram influencer Sapna Gill, and later that night Shaw’s friend’s car was vandalised by some people. The brawl escalated to a stage where both filed a case against each other. Sapna accused the Indian cricketer for ‘outraging her modesty’ however she was later taken into custody.

This is not the first time that the right-handed opener has been in the news for the wrong reasons, but many times in the past he came in the news for his anger issues as well.
 

The Indian opener was last seen in the cricket field back in July 23 in an ODI match against Sri Lanka and is currently out of ongoing India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.