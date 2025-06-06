While PBKS missed out on claiming their first-ever title, RCB celebrated winning the IPL trophy for the first time in 18 seasons.

Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Punjab Kings has shared her thoughts on the team's performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Punjab Kings reached the final for only the second time in their history but fell short against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, losing by a mere six runs in a thrilling match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3.

The season was remarkable for the Punjab Kings, who secured victory in nine out of their 14 league matches, with only four losses and one match resulting in no result. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the team finished at the top of the league standings, amassing an impressive 19 points.

In the playoffs, the Punjab Kings faced a challenging path. They suffered an 8-wicket defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengluru in Qualifier 1 but rebounded with a strong performance, defeating the Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in Qualifier 2. Despite their commendable journey, the team narrowly missed the opportunity to claim their first IPL title in the final.

"It didn't end the way we wanted it to but....the journey was spectacular ! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring. I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers showed throughout the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch lead from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL !

"This year was unique. We smashed records even though we lost key and players to injury & national duty, witnessed a pause in the tournament, transferred home games to other states & evacuated a stadium ! We adapted & topped the points table after a decade & fought till the end in an exciting final.

"I am so proud of each n every player of @PunjabKingsIPL for showing so much character throughout the tournament. A big thank you to each of them and to our support staff and everyone at PBKS for an incredible season. Most of all a HEARTFELT THANK YOU to our - SHER SQUAD - our FANS that stood with us through thick n thin. Whatever we are & how far we have reached is all because of you. I promise we will come back to finish the job cuz as of now the job is still half done. See you next year in the stadium , till then take care n stay safe everyone. Love you all. Ting!

Sher Squad | Sadda Punjab," Preity wrote on X.

After the tough loss in the final match, Preity was spotted walking over to the players, including Shreyas Iyer, to offer some comfort and kind words. The wait for the IPL title goes on for PBKS, who made it to their second final and their first in 11 years. The last time they reached the final was back in 2014.

While PBKS missed out on claiming their first-ever title, RCB celebrated winning the IPL trophy for the first time in 18 seasons.

