'Love your country so much': Kevin Pietersen extends Independence Day wishes to India with heartfelt message

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen extended warm wishes to India on Independence Day, sharing a heartfelt message for the country and its people. His special words, “Love your country so much,” added a personal touch to the celebrations and quickly caught fans’ attention.

Kevin Pietersen, the former England batter shared a heartfelt message with India on Saturday through X celebrating his affection for the country and wishing his Indian friends a happy 80th Independence Day. Pietersen, who’s spent years involved with Indian cricket as both a player and broadcaster used the occasion to highlight his genuine fondness for India and the warm welcome he’s always received from its people.

“Happy Independence Day to every single one of my Indian friends! I love your country so much! I love all the kind people! Jai Hind!” Pietersen posted.

Happy Independence Day, to every single one of my Indian friends!

I love your country so much!

I love all the kind people!



Jai Hind! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) August 15, 2026

It’s not just words—Pietersen has been a constant presence in Indian cricket. He played in the IPL, and since then, stayed close to the game in India as a commentator and analyst. He’s built a strong relationship with both the country and its fans.

His message stood out on a day when many celebrated India’s journey since independence or reflected on past sacrifices. Pietersen kept things personal, focusing on his affection for the country and the friendships he’s made.

His history with India goes all the way back to his playing days, especially during his time in the IPL. Over the years, he’s become almost a familiar face in the Indian cricket community—not just as a player, but as someone who gets the spirit of the game and the people.

Pietersen wasn’t the only international cricket figure marking the day. Earlier, Graeme Smith, the former South African captain, also shared his wishes through SA20. He called India a special place, recalling fond memories of playing there and appreciating the people’s warmth, rich culture, and their huge passion for cricket. Smith spoke about the special friendship between India and South Africa, strengthened by cricket and the popularity of SA20 among Indian fans. He closed his message by wishing all Indians across the world on their 80th Independence Day, hoping cricket would continue to bring both nations even closer.

On a day filled with patriotic messages, both Pietersen and Smith brought a personal touch—reminding everyone how cricket goes beyond the boundary and brings people together.

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