'Love RCB especially Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers': Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake wants to play in IPL

Trying to follow Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's footsteps, Yohan Blake has a wish he would want to fulfill. While Bolt's desire of becoming a footballer after retirement from the sport came true, Blake is interested in pursuing cricket.

Blake - who was in India earlier this week to promote Road Safety World Series - told reporters he is interested in cricket.

The Jamaican, however, said he is not interested in playing for West Indies and lured towards the glamour of IPL.

“I have two more years left in track and field and then its cricket for me. But, I do not wish to play for the West Indies. I would love to feature in franchise cricket; I would even love to own a franchise in India. And most importantly, play for either Kolkata Knight Riders or the Royal Challengers Bangalore,” he was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

He also spoke about the players he likes and would want to play along. Chris Gayle [fellow Jamaican] was there for a long time. I love the Bangalore team especially Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Also, the Kolkata team, because Gayle has played for them too,” he said.

Incidentally, the sprinter had rejected an offer from Caribbean Premier League recently.

He was approached by franchise Jamaica Tallawahs to which he said, “Yeah, I got an offer from the Jamaica Tallawahs this year, but I could not take it up because I was focusing on training for the World Championships [Doha], the Olympics coming up and World Championships again [March 2020 in Nanjing, China]. It’s a bit tough for me”.