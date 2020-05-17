Love Cristiano Ronaldo's beast mentality: Virat Kohli tells Sunil Chhetri

It is known that Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli loves and adores Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo. So when the Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri questioned Kohli the reason behind it, he said that he loves Ronaldo's 'beast mentality'.

While talking on Instagram Live, Kohli was asked about the athlete, male or female, whom when he watches playing, he looks in awe. "There are lots of people who look extremely good on-field but to turn up for big matches that regularly, Cristiano stands out," Kohli said.

The batsman went onto add that the reason was during the Champions League round of 32 match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo's side were trailing 2-0 after the first leg, but he went on to score a hat-trick to take his team through.

"Like he went to Juventus and Champions League game, they lost 2-0 and then prior to return leg, he asked all his friends and family to come and watch the game saying "it is going to be a special night" and then to play like that, score a hat-trick and take them through, unbelievable," Kohli said.

Kohli added that Ronaldo's attitude is what inspires him. "That is a beast mentality. I can literally count on fingers the number of people who can have that conviction to say something and then do it like that. That for me is extremely inspiring," Kohli said.