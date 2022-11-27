'Lots of love from Qatar': Sanju Samson fans makes his presence felt at FIFA World Cup 2022

Image Source: Twitter

Fans of Indian cricketer and current Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has been grabbing some eyeballs at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

While the football fever is very much on, fans of Sanju Samson are proving yet again that he is one of the most beloved cricketer in the world.

A couple of images are being shared on social media in which fans of Sanju Samson are seen expressing their admiration for their favorite cricketer.

In one the viral image, a fan can be seen holding a banner with “Lots of love from Qatar. We Support You Sanju Samson” written on it.

Sanju Samson fans in the FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Dfoe64bV9R — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 27, 2022

In another image, fans were seen holding a banner with "Regrdless of the match, the team, or the player, we are with you...Sanju Samson written on it.

I have seen Sanju Samson's fans in India, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Newzealand and in Kerala Blasters match.



But now they are in FIFA World Cup too....



Real fans



Love you @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/tNRsM7Ao7U — Hrishikesh R (@Hrishi71863) November 27, 2022

The pictures of Sanju's fans at the soccer World Cup emerged on the day when the Indian batter was dropped from the playing XI of the second ODI against New Zealand.

Many former Indian players criticised the team management for dropping Samson out of playing Xi.

Former left-arm spinner Murali Kartik argued Samson's exclusion was unfair given his performance in the first ODI and the home series against South Africa prior to the T20 World Cup.

Kartik believes it is difficult to see a talent like Samson miss out because of India's inability to field batting all-rounders.

"You want bowling options, unfortunately for India, the top 6 that we have here, the top 6 none of them bowl. And I said this before as well, it's tough on Sanju Samson. We all keep talking about how good he is," Karthik said.

On the other hand, Wasim Jaffer feels that the problem is that there is a lack of all-rounders and part-time bowlers, which has been hurting the side.

"Sanju was dropped despite playing well cos we don't have enough all rounders and part time options. My two cents on why there's a dearth of all rounders and part timers. #NZvIND #SanjuSamson," he wrote on Twitter, sharing a note.

The 2nd ODI between India-New Zealand was abandoned due to rain with just 12 overs of play. New Zealand lead the series 1-0 and the final match will be played on Wednesday in Christchurch.

