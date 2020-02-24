'Lot of girls are taking up cricket, especially spin': Poonam Yadav's personal coach on her impact

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener clash between India and host Australia saw Poonam Yadav single handily change the game.

Poonam Yadav ended the match with outstanding figures of 4/19. Yadav's plunder included the wickets of Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen.

Now talking about the impact the bowler has had on Indian women's cricket, her personal coach Manoj Khushwa said, “Poonam was mighty upset when she got injured and had to miss the T20 Challengers Trophy and then the Tri-series. However, she was determined to keep her calm and prepare for the World Cup while being in Australia with the team during the Tri-series. She would train hard and use her non-bowling arm a lot while on rehab. Thankfully, she started bowling in the nets ahead of the World Cup. Everyone was happy to see Poonam bowl against West Indies in the warm-up game”.

The 28-year-old had undergone a minor surgery in Mumbai before the Tri-series. She went on to give a match-winning performance against West Indies in the warm-up game.

Khushwa told Hindustan Times “She was really thrilled to bowl like that against the West Indies and get back to cricket. She loves the T20 format. She plans the quota of four overs during a T20 match meticulously. She uses her variations in various situations with effect. Her googlies are her main weapon. People will see more such great performances from Poonam in the upcoming matches. After her first over, she bowled slower and deceived the batters in the air. Because of her, a lot of girls are taking up cricket, especially spin, at my academy”.

Against Australia, Yadav changed the course of the game and had almost bagged a hat-trick but wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia missed a catch. “I have missed a handful of hat-tricks now. I hope soon I can bag one,” she said after the match.

Despite all this, Yadav has not played in leagues like Women’s Big Bash League and England’s KIA League.

“It is very strange that Poonam is not yet contracted to any foreign league. She has been the most improved bowler for India in the last two years,” former India captain Anjum Chopra had said during last year’s Women’s T20 Challenge in Jaipur.