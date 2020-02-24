'Lot of girls are taking up cricket, especially spin': Poonam Yadav's personal coach on her impact

Headlines

‘Wrong time, wrong manner’: Kiren Rijiju’s stern remark on no-confidence motion against Modi govt

BREAKING: South Indian film director Siddique passes away

From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Check list of India’s richest people who are Harvard alumnus

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Asia Cup, Australia series to decide India's ODI World Cup squad as ICC unveils team submission guidelines

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Wrong time, wrong manner’: Kiren Rijiju’s stern remark on no-confidence motion against Modi govt

BREAKING: South Indian film director Siddique passes away

From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Check list of India’s richest people who are Harvard alumnus

Healthy Heart: Daily routine things you can do to keep your heart healthy

7 cricketers who have Engineering degree

Food to eat to reduce cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Welcome 3 to have these two actresses as female leads: Report

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Lot of girls are taking up cricket, especially spin': Poonam Yadav's personal coach on her impact

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener clash between India and host Australia saw Poonam Yadav single handily change the game.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 06:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener clash between India and host Australia saw Poonam Yadav single handily change the game.

Poonam Yadav ended the match with outstanding figures of 4/19. Yadav's plunder included the wickets of Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen. 

Now talking about the impact the bowler has had on Indian women's cricket, her personal coach Manoj Khushwa said, “Poonam was mighty upset when she got injured and had to miss the T20 Challengers Trophy and then the Tri-series. However, she was determined to keep her calm and prepare for the World Cup while being in Australia with the team during the Tri-series. She would train hard and use her non-bowling arm a lot while on rehab. Thankfully, she started bowling in the nets ahead of the World Cup. Everyone was happy to see Poonam bowl against West Indies in the warm-up game”.

The 28-year-old had undergone a minor surgery in Mumbai before the Tri-series. She went on to give a match-winning performance against West Indies in the warm-up game.

Khushwa told Hindustan Times “She was really thrilled to bowl like that against the West Indies and get back to cricket. She loves the T20 format. She plans the quota of four overs during a T20 match meticulously. She uses her variations in various situations with effect. Her googlies are her main weapon. People will see more such great performances from Poonam in the upcoming matches. After her first over, she bowled slower and deceived the batters in the air. Because of her, a lot of girls are taking up cricket, especially spin, at my academy”.

Against Australia, Yadav changed the course of the game and had almost bagged a hat-trick but wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia missed a catch. “I have missed a handful of hat-tricks now. I hope soon I can bag one,” she said after the match.

Despite all this, Yadav has not played in leagues like Women’s Big Bash League and England’s KIA League. 

“It is very strange that Poonam is not yet contracted to any foreign league. She has been the most improved bowler for India in the last two years,” former India captain Anjum Chopra had said during last year’s Women’s T20 Challenge in Jaipur.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jammu-Kashmir: Day 2 of intense encounter in Rajouri, heavy firing as police corners terrorist group

This billionaire with net worth of Rs 19.95 lakh crore lives in a 2-BHK house, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail achieves crucial milestone in Mukesh Ambani's big plan for...

UP Shocker: Two arrested for making boys drink urine, rub chillies on private parts over suspicion of stealing Rs 2,000

Meet highest paid employee of Reliance, relative of Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE