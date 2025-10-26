FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint means for fans

Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper 'detective' captured in Louvre heist photo, netizens says, 'straight out of French film...'

Tanya Mittal lands in legal trouble, FIR filed against Bigg Boss 19 contestant for…

'Lot of criticism...': Ex-India star reveals Harshit Rana's 'wounded warrior' mindset after career-best figures against Australia

EC to announce pan-India SIR dates on Oct 27, first phase expected to cover...

'AK-47, Single Shot Rifles down': Mass surrender by 21 Maoists, including 13 women, with 18 weapons in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Australian women cricketers' molestation case: Accused had criminal record, sent to police remand

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 crore...

Salman Khan pays touching tribute to veteran actor Satish Shah: ‘Life lived king size’

'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint means for fans

As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint

Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper 'detective' captured in Louvre heist photo, netizens says, 'straight out of French film...'

Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper...

Tanya Mittal lands in legal trouble, FIR filed against Bigg Boss 19 contestant for…

Tanya Mittal lands in legal trouble, FIR filed against Bigg Boss 19 contestant f

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Lot of criticism...': Ex-India star reveals Harshit Rana's 'wounded warrior' mindset after career-best figures against Australia

The former India cricketer praised Harshit Rana’s resilience and mentality following his career-best performance. Highlighting how the young pacer has overcome setbacks and criticism, the veteran lauds Rana’s determination and ability to rise stronger after being “hurt repeatedly” in his cricketing

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

'Lot of criticism...': Ex-India star reveals Harshit Rana's 'wounded warrior' mindset after career-best figures against Australia
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Harshit Rana silenced his critics and addressed doubts about his position in India's playing XI with a stellar performance in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The 23-year-old fast bowler took four wickets, playing a crucial role in India's victory as they bowled Australia out for a mere 236 runs. This remarkable display came after his inclusion in the Indian team faced scrutiny from various quarters, including former cricketers K Srikkanth and Ravichandran Ashwin, as well as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Nevertheless, following his outstanding showing in the third ODI, Harshit's mindset received praise from former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

"Skill is one thing, but he was being mentally hurt repeatedly for a while because he faced a lot of criticism," said Pathan on Harshit, speaking on his own YouTube channel.

"Questions were being asked as to why he was playing. After he took the fourth wicket, the smile showed that a lot had happened in the past, but he had left it behind," Pathan added.

Harshit claimed the wickets of Alex Carey, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, and Josh Hazlewood, achieving his best-ever ODI performance with figures of 4/39. This impressive four-wicket haul also made him the top wicket-taker in the three-match series.

Pathan elaborated on the adjustments that Harshit made, which contributed to his success in the third ODI.

"Harshit Rana played a different role today. He did first-change bowling earlier, but he got an opportunity to start with the new ball today. He looked in a different rhythm. His pace was up. We were regularly seeing speeds close to 140 kph.

"The way he used the over-the-wicket and around-the-wicket angle, he looked the best in that. We got to see variations along with consistent line and length. A different zip was seen. He was more confident as well," Pathan elaborated.

Also read| 'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India crush Australia by 9 wickets to avoid whitewash; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli shine in Sydney
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India crush Australia by 9 wickets to avoid whitewash; Rohit
What caused Kurnool bus accident? Who is accountable? Congress issues BIG statement...
What caused Kurnool bus accident? Who is accountable? Congress's BIG statement..
Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2 Kharna: How to make traditional jaggery kheer for sacred fast; step-by-step recipe
Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2 Kharna: How to make traditional jaggery kheer
Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Influencer from Dehradun, his ex Nikki Sharma says 'he will never...'
Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt?
Satish Shah, veteran actor known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passes away at 74
Satish Shah, veteran actor known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhi, passes away at 74
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE