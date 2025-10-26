'Lot of criticism...': Ex-India star reveals Harshit Rana's 'wounded warrior' mindset after career-best figures against Australia

The former India cricketer praised Harshit Rana’s resilience and mentality following his career-best performance. Highlighting how the young pacer has overcome setbacks and criticism, the veteran lauds Rana’s determination and ability to rise stronger after being “hurt repeatedly” in his cricketing

Harshit Rana silenced his critics and addressed doubts about his position in India's playing XI with a stellar performance in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The 23-year-old fast bowler took four wickets, playing a crucial role in India's victory as they bowled Australia out for a mere 236 runs. This remarkable display came after his inclusion in the Indian team faced scrutiny from various quarters, including former cricketers K Srikkanth and Ravichandran Ashwin, as well as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Nevertheless, following his outstanding showing in the third ODI, Harshit's mindset received praise from former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

"Skill is one thing, but he was being mentally hurt repeatedly for a while because he faced a lot of criticism," said Pathan on Harshit, speaking on his own YouTube channel.

"Questions were being asked as to why he was playing. After he took the fourth wicket, the smile showed that a lot had happened in the past, but he had left it behind," Pathan added.

Harshit claimed the wickets of Alex Carey, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, and Josh Hazlewood, achieving his best-ever ODI performance with figures of 4/39. This impressive four-wicket haul also made him the top wicket-taker in the three-match series.

Pathan elaborated on the adjustments that Harshit made, which contributed to his success in the third ODI.

"Harshit Rana played a different role today. He did first-change bowling earlier, but he got an opportunity to start with the new ball today. He looked in a different rhythm. His pace was up. We were regularly seeing speeds close to 140 kph.

"The way he used the over-the-wicket and around-the-wicket angle, he looked the best in that. We got to see variations along with consistent line and length. A different zip was seen. He was more confident as well," Pathan elaborated.

