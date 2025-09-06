Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

'Lose my temperament and everything': Former India cricketer opens up on intense rivalry with Pakistan before Asia Cup clash

He recalled how defeats against their arch-rivals affected his concentration and emotional control during matches. Despite playing some spectacular innings against Pakistan, including a memorable 119-run knock while fasting in 2008, the losses deeply impacted him.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

'Lose my temperament and everything': Former India cricketer opens up on intense rivalry with Pakistan before Asia Cup clash
The intense rivalry between India and Pakistan is poised to take the spotlight once more – this time during the Asia Cup 2025, where the two fierce competitors will face off on September 14 in Abu Dhabi. As the anticipation builds, one of India’s most formidable openers, Virender Sehwag, has provided a passionate reminder of the significance of this rivalry for those who have experienced it firsthand. In a frank discussion shared by Sony Sports Network on X (formerly Twitter), the 46-year-old Sehwag reminisced about how defeats to Pakistan in his playing career would leave him infuriated and profoundly disturbed.

“Whenever you lose against Pakistan, I would lose my concentration. I would lose my temperament and everything,” Sehwag confessed.

Sehwag, known for his fearless and often aggressive batting style at the top of the order, participated in 42 matches against Pakistan across various formats, achieving an impressive average of 50.65. This statistic highlights his proficiency against their pace and spin attacks. However, despite his individual achievements, the outcomes did not always favor India.

In those 42 encounters, Sehwag found himself on the losing side 21 times, securing 17 victories along with a few no results. Each of those losses, as he reflects, left a lasting impact.

While his statistics are impressive, for Sehwag, it is the emotional weight of the rivalry that remains significant.

A particularly memorable moment in Sehwag’s illustrious career occurred during India’s 2008 tour of Pakistan. In Karachi, while chasing a formidable target of 300, Sehwag approached the game as if it were a personal challenge. He delivered a stunning performance, scoring 119 runs off just 95 balls, featuring 12 fours and 5 sixes, leading India to a six-wicket victory with 47 balls remaining.

What made this achievement even more remarkable? He was fasting that day.

“I was on a fast that day. On an empty stomach. I had to score runs to satisfy that hunger,” Sehwag humorously remarked.

India and Pakistan are set to compete in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025, alongside UAE and Oman. India will kick off their campaign on September 10 against UAE, followed by the highly anticipated match against Pakistan on September 14.

The group stage for India will conclude with a match against Oman on September 19, with all games taking place in Abu Dhabi.

Despite the ongoing political and diplomatic tensions off the field, these two cricketing powerhouses continue to meet in multinational tournaments, and each match is a grand event for millions of fans around the globe. For many, it transcends mere cricket. And for former players like Sehwag, it still ignites passion.

